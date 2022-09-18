StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

AGTC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $75,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Further Reading

