StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

