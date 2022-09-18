StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.50. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.