StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.62 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

