StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Down 0.2 %

First Community stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Community by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 58.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile



First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

