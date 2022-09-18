StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WYY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

