StockNews.com Lowers Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE ARNC opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71. Arconic has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

Insider Activity at Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

