StockNews.com Upgrades Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Buy

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.18. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 408,920 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

