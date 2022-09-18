Stolper Co Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stolper Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 27.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.3% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

