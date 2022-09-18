Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

