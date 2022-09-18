Stonnington Group LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

