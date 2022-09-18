Stonnington Group LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

