Stonnington Group LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Generac by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 16.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Stock Down 4.1 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average is $252.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

