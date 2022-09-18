Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $9,549,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of INSP opened at $191.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.40 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -119.01 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.