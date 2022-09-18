Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 176,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,201 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 51,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 4.6 %

ITCI stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

