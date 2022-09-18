Stonnington Group LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 469.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Shopify by 86,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 577,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.