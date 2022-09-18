Stonnington Group LLC Has $8.22 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

