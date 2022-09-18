Stonnington Group LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

