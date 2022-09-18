Stonnington Group LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of V stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

