Stonnington Group LLC Raises Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 121,038 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

