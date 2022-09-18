Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

