Stonnington Group LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIG opened at $53.65 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.