Stonnington Group LLC Takes $317,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,667 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.51 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

