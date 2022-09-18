Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $787,170.04 and approximately $40,254.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00111408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

