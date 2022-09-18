Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.