Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.19 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Streamr has a total market cap of $23.19 million and $4.54 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

