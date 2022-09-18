Strong Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,255.00 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.98 or 0.00035523 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $965,261.30 and approximately $94,255.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

