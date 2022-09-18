Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $221.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.