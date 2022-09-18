Suku Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.35 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Suku has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Suku coin can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $890,306.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 coins. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

