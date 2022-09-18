Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Equal Weight”

Capital One Financial cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.