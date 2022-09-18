Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $32.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

