Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 15,677 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.