Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,545.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $683,570.29 and approximately $1,545.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000461 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,665,138 coins and its circulating supply is 47,965,138 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.