SunContract Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a market cap of $2.82 million and $236,957.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SunContract Profile

SunContract was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

