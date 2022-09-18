Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Reaches $29.70 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $29.70 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,699,959 coins and its circulating supply is 367,782,588 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

