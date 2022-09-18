SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $753,471.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,705,210 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
