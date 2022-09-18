SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $726,457.82 and approximately $363.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00111317 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00849466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,655 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
