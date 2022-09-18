Supreme Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.99 Million (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Supreme Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Supreme Finance has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Supreme Finance has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $1.27 million worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Supreme Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Supreme Finance Profile

Supreme Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supreme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Supreme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supreme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supreme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.