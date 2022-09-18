Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 6.9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.27. 2,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 440,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 2.90.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $6,586,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,039,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

