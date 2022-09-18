Swap Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $111,198.41 and $4.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,740,471 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

