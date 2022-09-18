Swarm Fund Price Up 60% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Swarm Fund has a market cap of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the dollar. One Swarm Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00061976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00077673 BTC.

About Swarm Fund

Swarm Fund (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

