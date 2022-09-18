Swerve Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Swerve has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,700,457 coins and its circulating supply is 17,480,530 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

