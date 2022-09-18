Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

CSCO stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.