Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

