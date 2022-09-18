Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 30,844 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

