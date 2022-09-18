Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 3,935 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $52,553,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

