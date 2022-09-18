Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,522,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.