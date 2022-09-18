Symmetry Partners LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lennar by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

NYSE LEN opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

