Symmetry Partners LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

