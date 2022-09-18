Symmetry Partners LLC Has $861,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $693.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

